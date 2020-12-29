National statistics announcement

Summary Hospital-level Mortality Indicator (SHMI) - Deaths associated with hospitalisation, England, October 2019 - September 2020

Indicator reporting mortality at hospital trust level across the NHS. This indicator is produced on a monthly basis and gives an indication for each non-specialist acute hospital trust in England whether the observed number of deaths within 30 days of discharge from hospital was higher than expected, lower than expected or as expected when compared to the national baseline.

Published 29 December 2020
Last updated 29 December 2020
NHS Digital
11 February 2021 9:30am
These statistics will be released on 11 February 2021 9:30am