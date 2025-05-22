Accredited official statistics announcement

Summary Hospital-level Mortality Indicator (SHMI), Deaths associated with hospitalisation, England, March 2024 - February 2025

Indicator reporting mortality at hospital trust level across the NHS. This indicator is produced on a monthly basis and gives an indication for each non-specialist acute hospital trust in England whether the observed number of deaths within 30 days of discharge from hospital was higher than expected, lower than expected or as expected when compared to the national baseline.

From:
NHS England
Published
22 May 2025
Last updated
22 May 2025
Release date:
10 July 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 10 July 2025 9:30am