Sugar reduction in drinks: 2015 to 2024

This report is an assessment of progress by the soft drinks industry to reduce sugar in drinks. It assesses progress made by retailers, manufacturers and businesses in the take home sector.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
11 June 2025
3 July 2025 12:00am (provisional)
