National statistics announcement

Substance misuse treatment for adults: statistics 2021 to 2022

The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities collects data on patients receiving treatment for alcohol and drug misuse. This includes details of their treatment and the outcomes. The report and tables present statistical analysis of treatment data from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022. Treatment services from across England submitted the data. Healthcare professionals can use these resources to understand the availability and effectiveness of alcohol and drug treatment for adults in England, trends in drug and alcohol use among adults receiving treatment and the profile of adult patients accessing alcohol and drug treatment services.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
29 September 2022
Last updated
14 November 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
19 January 2023 9:30am (provisional)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
15 December 2022 9:30am
Reason for change:
Over the next month OHID are undergoing IT system transition, coupled with wider resourcing challenges. Some statistical products may not go ahead as originally planned. This release will now be published in January 2023.
These statistics will be released on 19 January 2023 9:30am