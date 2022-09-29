Substance misuse treatment for adults: statistics 2021 to 2022
The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities collects data on patients receiving treatment for alcohol and drug misuse. This includes details of their treatment and the outcomes. The report and tables present statistical analysis of treatment data from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022. Treatment services from across England submitted the data. Healthcare professionals can use these resources to understand the availability and effectiveness of alcohol and drug treatment for adults in England, trends in drug and alcohol use among adults receiving treatment and the profile of adult patients accessing alcohol and drug treatment services.