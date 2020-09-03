Official statistics announcement

Statutory homelessness in England: financial year 2019/20

Experimental statistics on statutory homelessness in England for the 2019/20 financial year.

Published 3 September 2020
From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
Release date:
1 October 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 1 October 2020 9:30am