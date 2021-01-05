Official statistics announcement

Statistics on NHS Stop Smoking Services in England - April 2020 to September 2020

Results from the monitoring of the NHS Stop Smoking Services (NHS SSS) in England.

Published 5 January 2021
Last updated 5 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
NHS Digital
Release date:
23 February 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 23 February 2021 9:30am