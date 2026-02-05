Sexually transmitted infections (STI) and National Chlamydia Screening Programme (NCSP) data release for England: data to December 2025
Annual report, data tables, and local authority-level indicators showing trends in STI diagnoses, chlamydia screening activity, and sexual health service provision in England. This release includes, as official statistics in development, further breakdowns of the statistics covering gender identity, sexual behaviour, and clinical characteristics of people attending sexual health services in England.