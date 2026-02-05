Official statistics announcement

Sexually transmitted infections (STI) and National Chlamydia Screening Programme (NCSP) data release for England: data to December 2025

Annual report, data tables, and local authority-level indicators showing trends in STI diagnoses, chlamydia screening activity, and sexual health service provision in England. This release includes, as official statistics in development, further breakdowns of the statistics covering gender identity, sexual behaviour, and clinical characteristics of people attending sexual health services in England.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published
5 February 2026
Release date:
June to July 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between June and July 2026