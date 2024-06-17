Sexually transmitted infections (STI) and National Chlamydia Screening Programme (NCSP) data release for England: data to December 2023
Annual report, data tables, and Sexual and Reproductive Health Profiles indicators showing trends in STI diagnoses, chlamydia screening activity, and sexual health service provision in England. This release will be updated on 17 July to include, as official statistics in development, additional breakdowns of the statistics covering sexual behaviour and gender identity of people attending sexual health services in England. These additional official statistics in development were initially scheduled for release on 4 June as part of the main annual 2023 statistics, but their publication was postponed to avoid the release of new data during the pre-election period of sensitivity.