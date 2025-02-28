Official statistics announcement

Seasonal influenza vaccine uptake in frontline healthcare workers in England: winter season 2024 to 2025

Uptake of the seasonal influenza vaccine in frontline healthcare workers during the 2024 to 2025 influenza vaccination programme in England.

UK Health Security Agency
28 February 2025
22 May 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 22 May 2025 9:30am