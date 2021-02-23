Right to Buy sales in England: July to September 2021

Statistics release cancelled
This statistical release has now been cancelled. Beginning from the financial year April 2021 to March 2022, the Official Statistics on Right to Buy sales in England will be published annually, with management information figures published on a quarterly basis in between the annual Official Statistics releases. This is due to changes to the Right to Buy one-for-one receipts policy and to the data collection which local authorities complete on a quarterly and yearly basis, following a consultation with local authorities and its response (https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/use-of-receipts-from-right-to-buy-sales) . This will mean an annual Official Statistics release that includes more in-depth information than is currently available, with a reduced amount of data being available on a quarterly basis, published as management information. The first management information release will cover the period April to June 2021 and the first annual Official Statistics release will cover the period April 2021 to March 2022.