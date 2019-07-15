Official statistics announcement

Right to Buy sales in England: January to March 2020

Official statistics on the number of sales of dwellings under the Right to Buy scheme in England.

Published 15 July 2019
Last updated 6 May 2020
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
June 2020
6 May 2020

Statistics release cancelled

Following the official guidance linked below, this publication has been cancelled and release of the statistics has been suspended until September 2020 (provisional), when they will be published with the next statistical release. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/ uploads/attachment_data/file/883019/MHCLG_statistical_ publications_2020-21.pdf