National statistics announcement

Retail sales; Great Britain: January 2024

A first estimate of retail sales in volume and value terms, seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
31 January 2023
Last updated
31 January 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
16 February 2024 7:00am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 16 February 2024 7:00am