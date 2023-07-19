National statistics announcement

Retail Sales; Great Britain: April 2024

A first estimate of retail sales in volume and value terms, seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted.

Office for National Statistics
19 July 2023
29 December 2023 — See all updates
24 May 2024 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 May 2024 7:00am