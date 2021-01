Official statistics announcement Results from Phases 1 to 8 of the NISRA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Opinion Survey

Results from phases 1 to 8 of the NISRA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Opinion Survey. The survey is designed to measure how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting peoples’ lives and behaviour in Northern Ireland. The results relate to phases 1 to 8 of the survey and are based on interviews carried out with members of the public between 21 April 2020 and 21 January 2021.