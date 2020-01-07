Official statistics announcement

Research Output: weekly shipping indicators - economics activity faster indicators, UK, week commencing 30 December 2019

The weekly shipping indicators dataset associated with the Faster indicators of UK economic activity research output.

Published 7 January 2020
Last updated 24 January 2020 — see all updates
Office for National Statistics
29 January 2020 9:30am
24 January 2020 3:50pm

Statistics release cancelled

The weekly shipping indicators release has been cancelled to allow for further quality assurance following the identification of a number of anomalies in the dataset. As this is a research output, this data will still be available in previous releases, but we advise that users treat this data with caution until this review is complete. We will aim to reinstate the weekly shipping figures as soon as possible.