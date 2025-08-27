Accredited official statistics announcement

Registrar General Northern Ireland Annual Report 2024

The Annual Report of the Registrar General 2024 will be published in November 2025 with details on births, stillbirths, deaths, marriages, divorces and adoptions.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
27 August 2025
Last updated
27 August 2025
Release date:
November to December 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between November and December 2025