Regional rail usage: April 2024 to March 2025
Annual statistics providing passenger journeys data for each Region of Great Britain, including journeys between Regions, within Regions and between England, Scotland and Wales.
Annual statistics providing passenger journeys data for each Region of Great Britain, including journeys between Regions, within Regions and between England, Scotland and Wales.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).