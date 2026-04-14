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Official statistics announcement

Regional gross disposable household income, UK: 1997 to 2024

Annual estimates of regional gross disposable household income (GDHI) for the UK International Territorial Level (ITL) regions, local and combined authorities, and other economic regions.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published:
14 April 2026
Last updated:
5 August 2026
Release date:
19 August 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 19 August 2026 9:30am