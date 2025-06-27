Official statistics announcement

Regional Gross Disposable Household Income: UK, 1997-2023

Annual estimates of regional gross disposable household income (GDHI) for the UK International Territorial Level (ITL) regions, local and combined authorities, and other economic regions.

Office for National Statistics
27 June 2025
27 June 2025
August 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in August 2025