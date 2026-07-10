Rail safety: April 2026 to March 2027
Annual rail safety statistics on mainline rail, London Underground, and other non-Network Rail networks (trams, metros, other light rail, minor and heritage railways) reporting on fatalities and injuries to passengers, members of the public and workforce in Great Britain. It also covers train accidents and (annual and quarterly) number of signals passed at danger (SPADs). These incidents are reported to the Office of Rail and Road under the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulation (RIDDOR).