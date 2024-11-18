Rail industry finance (UK): April 2024 to March 2025
Annual statistics reporting income and expenditure for Network Rail, passenger operators (both franchised and open access) and other sectors of the UK rail industry including Northern Ireland.
Annual statistics reporting income and expenditure for Network Rail, passenger operators (both franchised and open access) and other sectors of the UK rail industry including Northern Ireland.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).