Quarterly personal well-being statistics, November 2025

Non-seasonally adjusted and seasonally adjusted quarterly estimates of life satisfaction, feeling that the things done in life are worthwhile, happiness and anxiety in the UK.

Office for National Statistics
30 October 2025
30 October 2025
28 November 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
