Quarterly personal well-being statistics, November 2025
Non-seasonally adjusted and seasonally adjusted quarterly estimates of life satisfaction, feeling that the things done in life are worthwhile, happiness and anxiety in the UK.
Non-seasonally adjusted and seasonally adjusted quarterly estimates of life satisfaction, feeling that the things done in life are worthwhile, happiness and anxiety in the UK.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).