Accredited official statistics announcement

Quarterly personal well-being statistics, May 2026

Non-seasonally adjusted and seasonally adjusted quarterly estimates of life satisfaction, feeling that the things done in life are worthwhile, happiness and anxiety in the UK.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
23 March 2026
Last updated
23 March 2026
Release date:
May to June 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between May and June 2026