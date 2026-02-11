Official statistics announcement

Quarterly personal well-being statistics, February 2026

Non-seasonally adjusted and seasonally adjusted quarterly estimates of life satisfaction, feeling that the things done in life are worthwhile, happiness and anxiety in the UK.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
11 February 2026
Last updated
11 February 2026
Release date:
27 February 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 February 2026 9:30am