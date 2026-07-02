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Accredited official statistics announcement

Quarterly personal well-being statistics, August 2026

Non-seasonally adjusted and seasonally adjusted quarterly estimates of life satisfaction, feeling that the things done in life are worthwhile, happiness and anxiety in the UK.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
2 July 2026
Last updated
14 July 2026
Release date:
28 August 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 August 2026 9:30am