Official statistics announcement Quarterly estimates of personal well-being in the UK: April 2011 to September 2020

Quarterly estimates of life satisfaction, feeling that the things done in life are worthwhile, happiness and anxiety at the UK level, created using the Annual Population Survey (APS). Covering the periods from Quarter 2 (April to June) 2011 through to Quarter 3 (July to September) 2020. The updated estimates allow for further understanding of the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on personal well-being in the UK. A technical paper has been published alongside this release to inform users of the difference between these estimates and those created using the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN).