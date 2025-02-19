Official statistics announcement

Quarterly autism statistics for NI (January - March 2025)

These tables set out the number and rate of children referred for an assessment for autism and the number and rate of children diagnosed with autism each quarter.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
Published
19 February 2025
Last updated
19 February 2025
Release date:
May 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in May 2025