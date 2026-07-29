 Skip to main content
Accredited official statistics announcement

Qualifications and destinations of Northern Ireland school leavers: 2025 to 2026 (academic year)

An analysis of GCSE and A level examination performance and destinations for pupils leaving post-primary schools in 2025 to 2026 (academic year).

From:
Department of Education (Northern Ireland) and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published:
29 July 2026
Last updated:
29 July 2026
Release date:
May to June 2027 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between May and June 2027