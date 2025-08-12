Accredited official statistics announcement

Public service productivity: total, UK, 2023

Updated measures of output, inputs and productivity for UK public services between 1997 and 2023, including service area breakdown, quality adjustment, and latest revisions.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
12 August 2025
Last updated
12 August 2025
Release date:
March 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in March 2026