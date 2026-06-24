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Official statistics announcement

Public service productivity, quarterly, UK: April to June 2026

UK total public service productivity, inputs, and output, to provide a short-term, timely indicator of annual productivity estimates. These are official statistics in development.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
24 June 2026
Last updated
24 June 2026
Release date:
November 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in November 2026