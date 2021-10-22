Official statistics announcement

Public sector finances, UK: February 2022 time series

The time series datasets connect to the Public sector finances, UK: February 2022 bulletin.

Office for National Statistics
22 October 2021
17 February 2022
22 March 2022 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 22 March 2022 7:00am