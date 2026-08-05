Public opinions and social trends, Great Britain: September 2026
Social insights on daily life and events, including public attitudes towards climate change and the environment, from the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN).
Social insights on daily life and events, including public attitudes towards climate change and the environment, from the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN).
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