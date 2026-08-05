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Official statistics announcement

Public opinions and social trends, Great Britain: September 2026

Social insights on daily life and events, including public attitudes towards climate change and the environment, from the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN).

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published:
5 August 2026
Last updated:
5 August 2026
Release date:
16 October 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 October 2026 9:30am