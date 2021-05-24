Official statistics announcement

Provisional Monthly Hospital Episode Statistics for Admitted Patient Care, Outpatient and Accident and Emergency data - April 2021 - May 2021

Provisional monthly HES

From:
NHS Digital
Published
24 May 2021
Last updated
3 June 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
13 July 2021 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
8 July 2021 9:30am
Reason for change:
This publication has been delayed from 8th July 2021 to 13th July 2021 for operational reasons.
These statistics will be released on 13 July 2021 9:30am