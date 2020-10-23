Official statistics announcement

Provisional Monthly Hospital Episode Statistics for Admitted Patient Care, Outpatient and Accident and Emergency data - April 2020 - October 2020

Provisional monthly HES

Published 23 October 2020
Last updated 23 October 2020 — see all updates
From:
NHS Digital
Release date:
10 December 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 10 December 2020 9:30am