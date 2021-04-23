Official statistics announcement

Provisional Monthly Hospital Episode Statistics for Admitted Patient Care, Outpatient and Accident and Emergency data - April 2020 - March 2021 (M13)

Provisional monthly HES

From:
NHS Digital
Published:
23 April 2021
Last updated:
23 April 2021, see all updates
Release date:
10 June 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 10 June 2021 9:30am