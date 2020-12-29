Official statistics announcement

Provisional Monthly Hospital Episode Statistics for Admitted Patient Care, Outpatient and Accident and Emergency data - April 2020 - December 2020

Provisional monthly HES

Published 29 December 2020
Last updated 29 December 2020
From:
NHS Digital
Release date:
11 February 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
