National statistics announcement

Provisional June agricultural and horticultural census statistics, NI: 2022

Summary results of the Northern Ireland June Agricultural and Horticultural Census.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Published
21 December 2021
Last updated
28 October 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
8 December 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 8 December 2022 9:30am