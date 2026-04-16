Accredited official statistics announcement

Property crime tables, England and Wales: year ending March 2026

Annual data from the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) and metal theft offences recorded by the police, including demographic and offence type breakdowns and time series data.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
16 April 2026
Last updated
16 April 2026
Release date:
22 October 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 22 October 2026 9:30am