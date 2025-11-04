Producer price inflation, UK: September 2026, including services, July to September 2026 time series
The time series datasets connected to the Producer price inflation, UK: September 2026 including services, July to September 2026 bulletin.
The time series datasets connected to the Producer price inflation, UK: September 2026 including services, July to September 2026 bulletin.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).