Official statistics announcement

Producer price inflation, UK: December 2026 including services, October to December 2026 time series

The time series datasets connected to the Producer price inflation, UK: December 2026 including services, October to December 2026 bulletin.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
27 October 2025
Last updated
2 April 2026
Release date:
20 January 2027 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 20 January 2027 7:00am