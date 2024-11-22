Accredited official statistics announcement

Producer price inflation, UK: December 2025 including services, October to December 2025 time series

The time series datasets connected to the Producer price inflation, UK: December 2025 including services, October to December 2025 bulletin.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
22 November 2024
Last updated
22 November 2024
Release date:
21 January 2026 7:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 January 2026 7:00am