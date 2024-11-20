Producer price inflation, UK: April 2025

Statistics release cancelled

The PPI will not be published on 21 May 2025 as an aggregation error has been identified. The method used to combine lower-level components into higher-level aggregates gives too much weight to series that have grown more since the reference year (2015 – and vice versa in pre-2015 data) by not resetting the price relatives each time the weights are updated. Although the error was introduced in 2020, it has affected the time series back to 2008 because the chain-linking method was applied to the whole period since then. Data points before 2008 will only be level shifted and growth rates will remain unchanged. This affects both levels and growth rates at all levels of aggregation. The effect is expected to be largest post-pandemic, when price changes were most pronounced. We are currently doing rapid internal and external quality assurance to confirm our belief, getting multiple views from our methodology department, and seeking independent external assurance from our technical panel members. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.