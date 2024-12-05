Accredited official statistics announcement

Producer price inflation, November 2025

Changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by UK manufacturers including price indices of materials and fuels purchased (input prices) and factory gate prices (output prices).

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
5 December 2024
Last updated
5 December 2024
Release date:
17 December 2025 12:00am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 17 December 2025 12:00am