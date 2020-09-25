Official statistics announcement

Primary Care Network Workforce - 30 September 2020

High-level information about the workforce in Primary Care Networks (PCNs).

Published 25 September 2020
Last updated 25 September 2020 — see all updates
NHS Digital
26 November 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 26 November 2020 9:30am