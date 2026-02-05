Population estimates for England and Wales: mid-2025
National and subnational mid-year population estimates for England and Wales by administrative area, age and sex. A full set of UK population estimates will follow later in the year.
National and subnational mid-year population estimates for England and Wales by administrative area, age and sex. A full set of UK population estimates will follow later in the year.
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