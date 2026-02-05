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Accredited official statistics announcement

Population estimates for England and Wales: mid-2025

National and subnational mid-year population estimates for England and Wales by administrative area, age and sex. A full set of UK population estimates will follow later in the year.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
5 February 2026
Last updated
23 June 2026
Release date:
29 July 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 July 2026 9:30am