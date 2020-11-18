National statistics announcement Pesticide Usage in Northern Ireland Edible Protected Crops 2019 Survey Report 294

This is the third survey examining pesticide usage practices on edible protected crops (excluding soft fruit) grown under permanent protection in Northern Ireland, providing comparative data to that obtained in previous surveys in 2015 and 2017. (Lavery et al., 2016; Lavery et al., 2018). Protected crop cultivation is a very minor sector of agricultural production in Northern Ireland and includes a range of crops grown on relatively small areas which receive varying degrees of pesticide application. These factors lead to greater statistical uncertainty associated with the estimates produced and, whilst these data give an indication of pesticide use in this sector, they are less statistically robust than the estimates from the other reports in this series and should be interpreted accordingly.