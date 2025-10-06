Perinatal, children, and young people's mental health profile: November 2025 update
New profile on data relating to perinatal, children, and young people's mental health, including indicators across topics on identification of need, factors affecting mental health, and services and outcomes. This update will also include new data on secondary mental health services for under 18s, including new referrals, attended contacts and inpatient stays for the period April 2020 to March 2021 through to April 2022 to March 2023 for England, regions (NHS and statistical), integrated care boards and upper tier local authorities.