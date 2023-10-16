National statistics announcement

Passenger rail service complaints: April to June 2024

Quarterly statistics on the volume and cause of complaints made to train operating companies.

From:
Office of Rail and Road
Published
16 October 2023
Last updated
16 October 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
24 October 2024 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 24 October 2024 9:30am