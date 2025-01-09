Accredited official statistics announcement

Passenger rail performance: October to December 2025

Quarterly and periodic (4-weekly) statistics on punctuality, reliability and causes of delay for passenger trains operating on the mainline network in Great Britain.

From:
Office of Rail and Road
Published
9 January 2025
Last updated
9 January 2025
Release date:
5 March 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 5 March 2026 9:30am