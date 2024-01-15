Accredited official statistics announcement

Passenger rail performance: October to December 2024

Quarterly and periodic (4-weekly) statistics on punctuality, reliability and causes of delay for passenger trains operating on the mainline network in Great Britain.

Office of Rail and Road
15 January 2024
3 February 2025
6 March 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 6 March 2025 9:30am